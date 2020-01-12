12th-Annual Crimeline Chili Cook-Off features over 40 different recipes

A Florida crime-fighting organization is raising money by eating chili.

Crimeline is hosting its 12th Annual Chili Cook-Off at the Seminole Town Center in Sanford this weekend.

Visitors got the chance to taste all different kinds of chili from more than 40 different recipes.

Good Day Orlando anchor Ryan Elijah was one of the celebrity judges.

All of the money raised from the cook-off will go to Crimeline, as they continue their efforts working alongside law enforcement agencies across Central Florida.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.