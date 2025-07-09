1,200 grams of fentanyl seized in Florida drug bust: 'Enough to kill half of Jacksonville,' police say

The Brief The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) said that enough fentanyl to kill half of Jacksonville was recently seized in a Brentwood home drug bust. Police said multiple other drugs were recovered, as well as firearms, and five people were arrested. The house was located near a church, a library and a high school.



Five people were arrested and "enough fentanyl to kill half of Jacksonville" was recently seized in a Brentwood home drug bust, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO).

What happened?

What we know:

Last month, JSO narcotics detectives received a tip that a home in the Brentwood area was being used to distribute drugs to the downtown area. Officials said the house was located near a church, a library and a high school.

Detectives built up a case for a search warrant and were able to serve the warrant last week.

In the home, investigators said they found 1,200 grams of fentanyl — enough to kill more than 600,000 people, which is more than half the entire population of Jacksonville.

Police also found the following drugs:

1,387.2 grams of cathinone

492.5 grams of crack cocaine

165.1 grams of powder cocaine

115.2 grams of ecstasy

7.1 grams of heroin

6.2 pounds of marijuana

Officials said drugs weren't the only thing they found in the home. Five firearms were also recovered, one of which had been reported stolen and another that had an illegal switch on it.

Five people are also now facing felony charges in the case:

48-year-old Yahya Ali

47-year-old Alshawn Martin

20-year-old Bilal Ali

40-year-old Tywanna Davenport

54-year-old James Johnson

(Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

‘A safer place for you and your family’

What they're saying:

"By shutting it down and putting the dealers behind bars, we’re making Jacksonville a safer place for you and your family," JSO officials said.

What you can do:

Authorities said that anyone who sees suspicious activity in the neighborhood should report it by calling (904) 630-0500.