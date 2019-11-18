12 Florida utilities break ground on solar panel project

article

A dozen municipal utilities in Florida are breaking ground on one of the largest municipal solar projects in the nation.

The utilities on Monday broke ground in the Orlando area for the project which will have 900,000 solar panels installed at two sites.

Jacob Williams, the CEO of Florida Municipal Power Agency, a wholesaler, says the utilities can make solar power more affordable by working together.

When it is finished, the project is expected to be able to power the equivalent of 45,000 Florida homes.

The municipalities involved are in Alachua County, Bartow, Fort Pierce, Homestead, Jacksonville Beach, Key West, Kissimmee, Lake Worth Beach, Ocala, Orlando, Wauchula and Winter Park.