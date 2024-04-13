11-year-old boy reported missing from Wildwood found safe, deputies say

article

UPDATE: Kyland has been located safe



An 11-year-old boy went missing in Central Florida Saturday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Kyland Osborne is missing from NE 69th Road in Wildwood. He may be riding toward CR 215 on a smaller red bicycle.

He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a burgundy shirt.

If anyone sees Kyland they are asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621.