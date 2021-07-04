11 people, including 9 juveniles, taken to hospital for possible overdoses, fire officials say

Orange County Fire Rescue said 11 people, including juveniles, were taken to the hospital as overdose patients.

Officials said two of the 11 people were adults, while the other nine were juveniles.

It all happened at the Central Florida Behavioral Health Hospital on Sunday.

Fire rescue officials said first responders first received a call at around 5:30 p.m. about a female juvenile who overdosed.

They said first responders were called back for more patients who also apparently overdosed.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the juveniles were believed to have ingested some kind of narcotic.

Deputies said all were taken to the hospital and are all stable and alert.

