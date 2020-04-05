10th security officer at Orlando International Airport tests positive for COVID-19, TSA says
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Sunday that a 10th security officer at the Orlando International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the officer's last day of work was on March 23 at the west checkpoint from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
