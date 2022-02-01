$10,000 Crimeline reward being offered in murder of 78-year-old man

A reward of up to $10,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who carjacked and killed a 78-year-old man who was picking up prescriptions from his local CVS Pharmacy.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina released new details about the crime Tuesday afternoon.

"Mr. [Uken] Cummings was returning to his vehicle when he was confronted by two individuals who shot him and took the keys to his vehicle," Sheriff Mina said. "They backed up over him and ran over him again as they were fleeing the scene."

Cummings' family told FOX 35 News he’d been using that particular CVS at Powers Drive and Silver Star Roads for 20 years.

Investigators say the crime happened at 3:25 in the afternoon in broad daylight. The big question: What was the suspects’ motive.

"That’s all part of the investigation. Why they were targeting him? Was it for the vehicle?" Sheriff Mina said.

Cummings was driving an older model luxury car.

Sheriff Mina told reporters that detectives have found that car.

It’s now being processed for evidence.

Now, investigators need to find the people responsible for taking the life of a man described as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and widower.

Sheriff Mina has a message for the suspects.

"To the murderers who senselessly ripped this man away from his family, we’re coming for you, so do the right thing and turn yourself in," Sheriff Mina said.

If you have any information on who killed Mr. Cummings, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.