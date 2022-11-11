1 student injured in Marion County crash involving school bus

The Florida Highway Patrol on Friday responded to a two-vehicle crash in Marion County that involved a school bus and a pickup truck.

According to troopers, the school bus stopped in the right northbound lane at the railroad crossing on State Road 35, near the intersection of SE 66th Street and the pickup truck was traveling northbound directly behind the bus in the right lane.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup truck failed to stop in time causing the front of the pickup truck to collide with the rear of the school bus. In addition to the driver of the school bus, there were 49 students and one aide onboard at the time of the crash. One child was transported to Advent Health with minor injuries.