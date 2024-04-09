1 shot near Armature Works in Tampa: Police

article

At least one person was hurt during a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Armature Works in Tampa, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded at 4:08 p.m. to reports of the shooting in the area of the 1900 block of North Ola Avenue.

One victim was shot in the arm, according to authorities. Officers are working to determine if there are any additional victims, but they confirmed this is not an active shooter situation.

No other information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

