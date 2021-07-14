Expand / Collapse search

1 person shot at townhome in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Police in Ocala are searching for the person who shot another in Ocala on Tuesday night.

They say it happened at the Carriage House Townhomes around 8:30 p.m. Police say one person was shot, but is expected to survive. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

If you have any information on this shooting, please call 352-369-7000 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward. 