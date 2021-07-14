1 person shot at townhome in Ocala, police say

article

Police in Ocala are searching for the person who shot another in Ocala on Tuesday night.

They say it happened at the Carriage House Townhomes around 8:30 p.m. Police say one person was shot, but is expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call 352-369-7000 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.