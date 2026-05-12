1 person hurt in shooting near Kissimmee hotel, deputies say

The Brief One person is in critical condition after a shooting near a Kissimmee hotel, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to an Extended Stay Suites on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway after reports of a shooting. One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital.



A person was injured in a shooting near a hotel in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an Extended Stay Suites on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway after receiving a call about a shooting.

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When deputies arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Celebration in critical condition, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office didn't release the age of the person who was shot.

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Deputies said they were interviewing a man about the shooting, but no other details have been released.

The agency said the scene has been secured and there is no immediate threat to the community.