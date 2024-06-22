Expand / Collapse search

1 person dead, another with serious injuries after crash in Osceola, FHP says

By Leeann Figueroa
Published  June 22, 2024 10:01am EDT
Central Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a truck collided with a tree near U.S. 441 and Williams Road late Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

At around 8:40 p.m., troopers responded to U.S. 441 and Williams Road for a single-vehicle crash, according to a crash report. An investigation revealed that the driver of a truck lost control before running off the roadway, troopers said. After overcorrecting, the vehicle began to rotate counterclockwise before its right side collided with a tree, the report stated. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Kenansville, was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The passenger was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, troopers said. 

This crash remains under investigation.


 