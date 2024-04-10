1 person airlifted to hospital after being shot in Ocoee, police say

article

One person was injured in a shooting that happened in Ocoee on Wednesday, police said.

Around 1:22 p.m., Ocoee police officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at a parking lot located at 1560 Silver Star Road.

Officers said they found one person lying on the ground unresponsive after being shot.

Firefighters and paramedics rendered first aid before the person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

A witness told FOX 35 he heard what appeared to be the sanitation worker and another person arguing just moments before the shooting. He then recalls hearing at least four gunshots and the sanitation worker falling to the ground. The witness says the man’s coworkers ran for cover behind the dumpster at the McDonald’s in the plaza before one of them returned to check on him.

The shooting suspect left the area in a silver sedan-type vehicle, a witness told police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline At 800-423-TIPS.