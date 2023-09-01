Expand / Collapse search

1 person, 2 cats dead in Titusville house fire, fire officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Titusville
FOX 35 Orlando
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - One person died along with two cats after a deadly house fire in Titusville Friday morning, fire officials said. 

At 3:18 a.m., Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 1627 Palmetto Avenue. There was a single-story home with a fire going through the roof, crews said. 

There were also reports of two people possibly inside the home. 

Crews worked their way into a bedroom window where they found a person on the bed. Crews performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. 

Firefighters said they also found two deceased cats. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 