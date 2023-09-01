1 person, 2 cats dead in Titusville house fire, fire officials say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - One person died along with two cats after a deadly house fire in Titusville Friday morning, fire officials said.
At 3:18 a.m., Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 1627 Palmetto Avenue. There was a single-story home with a fire going through the roof, crews said.
There were also reports of two people possibly inside the home.
Crews worked their way into a bedroom window where they found a person on the bed. Crews performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
Firefighters said they also found two deceased cats.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.