1 person, 2 cats dead in Titusville house fire, fire officials say

One person died along with two cats after a deadly house fire in Titusville Friday morning, fire officials said.

At 3:18 a.m., Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 1627 Palmetto Avenue. There was a single-story home with a fire going through the roof, crews said.

There were also reports of two people possibly inside the home.

Crews worked their way into a bedroom window where they found a person on the bed. Crews performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Firefighters said they also found two deceased cats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.