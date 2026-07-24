$1 million settlement reached in Osceola County deputy shooting lawsuit

The Brief A 2022 federal civil lawsuit against the Osceola County Sheriff and two deputies has just settled for $1 million. A 19-year-old was killed, two other teenagers were shot, and a fourth teen was hurt as deputies attempted to intervene in suspected petit theft. A judge previously ruled the deputies had clearly violated civil rights laws and were not eligible for qualified immunity.



In April 2022, Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies conducting a training exercise at a Target moved in to stop a group of teenagers they suspected of shoplifting.

Video of the incident shows deputies in unmarked vehicles blocking the car in. The driver started moving forward, and deputies opened fire.

That incident has led to a change in policy at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, in addition to a $1 million settlement with the families of the teenagers who were fired upon.

Stolen Pokémon cards and pizza

The backstory:

Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies conducting a training exercise inside a Target spotted a few teenagers they believed had stolen some Pokémon cards and a pizza. In unmarked vehicles and civilian attire, they went after the kids, coming up with guns drawn and partially blocking in their car.

The teens tried to drive around the block, and deputies opened fire.

Michael Gomez, 18, was shot in the back and ribs three times; Joseph Lowe,19, was shot in both hands and lost a finger; Ian Joi, 17, was slammed to the ground, dragged by his handcuffs, and thrown into a concrete median; and Jayden Baez, 20, was killed.

Why were the deputies sued individually?

This is an incident that’s drawn national attention and scathing rebukes from multiple judges and a grand jury.

In a refusal to grant qualified immunity, a judge wrote one deputy "essentially made the unilateral choice to use deadly force… which was not necessary to prevent an escape from charges that did not warrant it."

Another, the judge says, "did not even attempt to give a verbal warning before firing 14 shots…into the back of an occupied vehicle that had no means of escape."

The decision to settle

Mark NeJame, the attorney for the families suing in this case explained, they’ve just had enough. They’re ready for this to be over.

"It's a lot of pain. Just like anything, you want to put it to rest."

As for the $1 million figure, he says no amount would ever compensate for the lost life, the surgeries, and the trauma that resulted from this incident.

"I think this sends a message out that you need to do better," said NeJame. "This was wrong, the way this happened."

Changes at the sheriff’s office

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it has already taken steps toward that change, saying it’s "…made changes to agency policy, procedure, and training practices aimed at strengthening operations, improving tactical practices for the safety of deputies and the community, and enhancing public trust."

The sheriff’s office also says this money was paid out from the insurance they have for lawsuits like this. It won’t come from taxpayers' pockets.