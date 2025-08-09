1 killed in Orange County overnight shooting, officials say

article

The Brief A shooting took place early Saturday morning in Orange County. A woman in her 30s, who has not yet been identified, was killed. Deputies are investigating the aggravated battery incident as a homicide.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a call of aggravated battery around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9 in the 700 block of 20th Street in Orange County.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a woman in her 30's who had sustained obvious signs of trauma. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the nature of the woman's injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident, the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet shared any details on the possible events leading up to the shooting.

The woman who was shot and killed has not yet been identified, and it is unclear if deputies have identified any suspect or suspects.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.