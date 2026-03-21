1 killed after vehicle collides with motorcycle in Orange County, troopers say

The Brief The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 50 and Taylor Creek Road. The crash remains under investigation.



One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Orange County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 50 and Taylor Creek Road.

According to a release, a 67-year-old driving a Buick was traveling along SR 50 when he entered the westbound lanes in an attempt to enter a private driveway on Taylor Creek Road. The driver entered the direct path of a 39-year-old man on a motorcycle, causing the front of his vehicle to strike the front of the motorcycle, according to FHP.

The 39-year-old man was flung from the motorcycle on impact and was pronounced dead on scene, according to officials.

Both the motorcycle and the Buick were engulfed in flames from the crash, according to troopers.

The driver of the Buick remained on scene and was not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.