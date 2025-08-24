1 killed after truck crashes into tree in Lake County, officials say

article

Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash along County Road 450 in Lake County.

According to officials, a 2000 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on County Road 450 near Babb Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

Reports suggest that the truck veered off the roadway and into the tree line, rotating before the right side of the vehicle struck a tree.

The driver, who was partially ejected during the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation.