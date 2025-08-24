1 killed after truck crashes into tree in Lake County, officials say
article
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash along County Road 450 in Lake County.
According to officials, a 2000 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on County Road 450 near Babb Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.
Reports suggest that the truck veered off the roadway and into the tree line, rotating before the right side of the vehicle struck a tree.
The driver, who was partially ejected during the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on Aug. 24, 2025.