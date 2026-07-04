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1 injured in Kissimmee shooting, deputies say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Osceola County News
Published July 4, 2026 2:41 PM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 2:41 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Officials said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Marta Circle. 
    • The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - One person is recovering after he was shot during a domestic incident, according to deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the man was shot around 1:15 p.m. in the area of 3000 Marta Circle in Kissimmee.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials said his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Officials said a woman is being questioned in connection to the incident.

There is no threat to the public, according to officials. 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. 

Osceola County News