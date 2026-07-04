1 injured in Kissimmee shooting, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - One person is recovering after he was shot during a domestic incident, according to deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the man was shot around 1:15 p.m. in the area of 3000 Marta Circle in Kissimmee.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials said his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.
Officials said a woman is being questioned in connection to the incident.
There is no threat to the public, according to officials.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.