Florida Primary Election: Everything voters need to know
Florida voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to vote in the state's primary election for a number of local, state, and federal races.
Here is everything you need to know about Election Day:
Florida is a closed primary state. Here's what that means.
That means registered Democrats can only vote in Democratic races and registered Republicans can only vote in Republican races during the Florida primary.
If voters have no party affiliation, they can still vote in non-partisan races.
When do polls open and close?
Election Day for Florida's 2026 primary is Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time (parts of the Florida Panhandle fall under Central Times). As long as you are in line before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
What do I need to vote?
To vote in the Florida primary, you had to already register to vote in the upcoming election. That deadline was July 20. Click here to check if you're registered.
If you're headed to the polls, make sure you have a current, valid photo ID with a signature. That can include:
- a Florida driver's license
- Florida identification card
- U.S. passport
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement center ID
- Veteran health ID.
Where is my polling location?
To find your specific polling location, visit your county Supervisor of Elections website.
Brevard County
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.
Flagler County
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.
Lake County
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.
Marion County
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.
Orange County
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.
Osceola County
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.
Polk County
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.
Seminole County
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.
Sumter County
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.
Volusia County
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.
Top races
Florida voters will decide which candidates compete against each other in the November general election for a number of local, county, and state races.
Here are some of the top races being watched:
- Florida governor
- Florida special U.S. Senate
- Florida's 6th Congressional District
- Florida's 7th Congressional District
- Florida's 9th Congressional District
- Orange County Mayor
When will Florida election results be released?
Shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m., initial election results should be released, and will then be continuously updated until all precincts count and report their results.
When is the next election?
The 2026 general election will be held on November 3, 2026.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Florida Division of Elections.