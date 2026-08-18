Florida Primary Election: Everything voters need to know

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The Brief Election Day: Voters will head to the polls today to vote in Florida's primary election. Polling hours: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Find your polling location: Scroll down to find your county Supervisor of Election website. Top races: Voters will decide which candidates will compete against each other in November in a number of races, including for Florida governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House Congressional Districts 6, 7, 9, among others. Election Results: Initial results are expected shortly after polls close at 7 p.m. Stay with FOX 35 and the FOX Local app for the latest polling results.



Florida voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to vote in the state's primary election for a number of local, state, and federal races.

Here is everything you need to know about Election Day:

Florida is a closed primary state. Here's what that means.

That means registered Democrats can only vote in Democratic races and registered Republicans can only vote in Republican races during the Florida primary.

If voters have no party affiliation, they can still vote in non-partisan races.

When do polls open and close?

Election Day for Florida's 2026 primary is Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time (parts of the Florida Panhandle fall under Central Times). As long as you are in line before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

What do I need to vote?

To vote in the Florida primary, you had to already register to vote in the upcoming election. That deadline was July 20. Click here to check if you're registered.

If you're headed to the polls, make sure you have a current, valid photo ID with a signature. That can include:

a Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. passport

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Veteran health ID.

Where is my polling location?

To find your specific polling location, visit your county Supervisor of Elections website.

Brevard County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Flagler County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Lake County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Marion County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Orange County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Osceola County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Polk County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Seminole County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Sumter County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Volusia County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Top races

Florida voters will decide which candidates compete against each other in the November general election for a number of local, county, and state races.

Here are some of the top races being watched:

Florida governor

Florida special U.S. Senate

Florida's 6th Congressional District

Florida's 7th Congressional District

Florida's 9th Congressional District

Orange County Mayor

When will Florida election results be released?

Shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m., initial election results should be released, and will then be continuously updated until all precincts count and report their results.

When is the next election?

The 2026 general election will be held on November 3, 2026.