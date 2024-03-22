Expand / Collapse search

1 injured in Orange County shooting near Conway neighborhood

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated  March 22, 2024 10:55pm EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

1 injured in Orange County shooting

Authorities responded to a shooting in Orange County early Friday evening near Barry Wood Drive and Whistler Drive.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities responded to a shooting in Orange County early Friday evening near Berrywood and Whistler drives and the Conway neighborhood.

At least one person was shot, and another person was barricaded inside a home.  Law enforcement vehicles and crime scene tape were visible to a FOX 35 News crew, with a significant law enforcement officer presence.

Deputies attempted to secure the area for nearly an hour, hoping to resolve the situation. An ambulance was on site as well. However, the condition of the shooting victim was not immediately unknown. 

Deputies are actively pursuing a suspect. Further details regarding the incident, including motive and potential arrests, are pending. 

This is a developing story.