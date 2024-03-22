1 injured in Orange County shooting near Conway neighborhood

Authorities responded to a shooting in Orange County early Friday evening near Berrywood and Whistler drives and the Conway neighborhood.

At least one person was shot, and another person was barricaded inside a home. Law enforcement vehicles and crime scene tape were visible to a FOX 35 News crew, with a significant law enforcement officer presence.

Deputies attempted to secure the area for nearly an hour, hoping to resolve the situation. An ambulance was on site as well. However, the condition of the shooting victim was not immediately unknown.

Deputies are actively pursuing a suspect. Further details regarding the incident, including motive and potential arrests, are pending.

This is a developing story.