1 injured in Marion County ambulance, pickup truck crash in Ocala, officials say

A Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance was involved in a crash while responding to a medical call involving a stroke, the department said.

The crash, involving a pickup truck, happened on Thursday afternoon as the ambulance was responding from Marion Oaks Station #24 in Ocala.

Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue

There was not a patient inside the ambulance at the time of the crash, fire officials said.

The driver of the pickup truck was extricated from their vehicle, a trauma alert was declared and they were transported to a local trauma hospital. As seen in photos shared by the fire department, the driver's side of the pickup truck was apparently impacted by the accident.

The Marion County Fire Rescue personnel involved in the crash were evaluated on the scene and refused further treatment.

Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue

The sequence of events leading up to the crash are unknown at this time.