1 injured after plane flips in Osceola County

One person is injured after a plane flipped in Osceola County.

Kissimmee Fire tweeted out picture of the plane upside down at Kissimmee Gateway Airport on Tuesday. They say a student and instructor were practicing landings when the student hit the brakes a little too much and the plane flipped.

MORE NEWS: Suspect arrested in rape of 18-year-old woman delivering pizza, deputies say

"Our crews responded to the Kissimmee Gateway Airport, where a student and instructor were performing touch-and-go landings. The student applied excessive braking and pushed the controls forward, causing the aircraft to become upside down. 1 person was treated for minor injuries."