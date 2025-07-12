2 dogs killed, 1 person hurt in Orlando house fire, officials say

article

The Brief The fire occurred in the 1200 block of Polk Street. Orlando Fire Department arrived on the scene just before 8:00 a.m. Orlando Fire Department reports that one person sustained burn injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Tragically, two dogs were found deceased at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire, and the incident remains under investigation.



Orlando Fire crews responded to a house fire on Saturday morning on the 1200 block of Polk Street.

According to officials, units arrived just before 8:00 a.m.

Reports suggest that firefighters were able to quickly knock down and extinguish the flames.

Orlando Fire Department reports that one person sustained burn injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed at this time.

Tragically, two dogs were found deceased at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire, and the incident remains under investigation.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP