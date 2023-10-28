1 driver dead, another injured after incident at Daytona International Speedway, officials say

article

One driver has died after an on-track incident at Daytona International Speedway Saturday, officials said.

The incident reportedly happened at the Audi Club track rental session.

In a statement, Daytona International Speedway said:

"We are saddened by the passing of a driver after they were transported to an area medical facility following an on-track incident during today’s Audi Club track rental session. Additionally, our thoughts are with the driver who was injured during the same incident. Daytona International Speedway will coordinate with both Audi Club and local authorities during their investigation into the cause of the accident."

No other details about the incident have been released.

