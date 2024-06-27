One man dead in Orlando shooting, deputies say
ORLANDO,Fla. - A shooting in Orange County left one man dead Thursday, according to deputies.
The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m., near 20700 Racine St, when deputies responded to reports of a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other details about the shooting have been released.