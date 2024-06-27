One man dead in Orlando shooting, deputies say

A shooting in Orange County left one man dead Thursday, according to deputies.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m., near 20700 Racine St, when deputies responded to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details about the shooting have been released.







