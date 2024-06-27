Expand / Collapse search

One man dead in Orlando shooting, deputies say

By Christie St. Vil
Published  June 27, 2024 6:54pm EDT
The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot on Lauderdale Court off S John Young Parkway.

ORLANDO,Fla. - A shooting in Orange County left one man dead Thursday, according to deputies.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m., near 20700 Racine St, when deputies responded to reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. 

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

No other details about the shooting have been released. 




 