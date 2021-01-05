1 dead in early morning house fire in Orange County

article

One person was killed in an early morning house fire in Orange County.

Dozens of firefighters and emergency responders are on the scene at the home in the 3000 block of Magnolia Lake Lane. The home is located in the Lockhart area near Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue says the fire broke out just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"We have confirmed 1 fatality in the home. No other injuries reported," officials tweeted.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Advertisement

FOX 35 News has a reporter on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Watch FOX 35 for the latest Central Florida news.