1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Volusia County, Florida Highway Patrol says

One person was killed and another was taken to a hospital following a crash in Volusia County Monday morning, troopers said.

The crash involving three vehicles happened shortly after 8 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Prevatt Road in Seville, a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Officials said one person died at the scene. Another person was flown to Halifax Health Medical Center. The severity of their injuries was not immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.