1 dead following double shooting in Palm Bay, police say

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Palm Bay on Sunday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot area of a Gatto's Tires & Auto Service in the area of 1103 Malabar Rd just before 2:50 a.m., according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Officials said one person died and another was injured in the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

