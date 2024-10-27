Expand / Collapse search

1 dead following double shooting in Palm Bay, police say

By
Updated  October 27, 2024 4:26pm EDT
Palm Bay
PALM BAY, Fla. - One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Palm Bay on Sunday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot area of a Gatto's Tires & Auto Service in the area of 1103 Malabar Rd just before 2:50 a.m., according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Officials said one person died and another was injured in the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

