1 dead, deputy severely injured after Polk County deputy-involved shooting: Officials

One person was killed, and a deputy was severely injured, in a deputy-involved shooting on Friday in Polk County, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they were dispatched to serve a warrant to 43-year-old Primitivo Garcia around 9:30 p.m. on Friday on West Frostproof Baptist Church Road. The warrant was for failure to pay child support.

Deputies said they located Garcia in a "really junky area" about 75 yards off the road. When they tried to take him into custody, he began to fight them.

A second man, 53-year-old Francisco Garcia-Vega, then showed up at the scene and hit one of the deputies in the head with a piece of lumber so hard that his head split open. As the man tried to hit deputies again, they shot him several times.

As this was happening, officials say Garcia ran, and they chased him down before then taking him into custody.

Authorities say Garcia-Vega was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The deputy was also taken to the hospital and received 11 stiches to his head before being released Saturday morning.

In addition to his initial charges, Garcia is being charged with second-degree felony murder, resisting arrest with violence, resisting arrest without violence, escape and petit theft. Primitivo is also being charged with three counts of creating a nuisance injurious to health and two counts of operating a landfill without a permit after deputies assessed the area and found multiple types of garbage and environmental waste.

Francisco Garcia-Vega, left, and Primitivo Garcia, right. (Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

Deputies later discovered that the two men were brothers with extensive criminal histories.

Garcia-Vega's criminal history dates back to 2004 and includes four felonies and 10 misdemeanors, including aggravated battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, DUI and failure to appear. He was a Mexican national and a legal resident with a work visa.

Garcia's criminal history dates back to 1999 and includes five felonies and 25 misdemeanors, including several battery charges, resisting arrest, drug possession, disorderly conduct, and he is a convicted felon. He is a U.S. citizen, born in Florida.

What they're saying:

"It's not alright to shoot at my deputies, to try and stab my deputies or to try and beat them," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "He won't attack or strike another law enforcement officer with violence. He chose for us to shoot him, and that's exactly what we did."

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

