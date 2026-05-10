1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree line in Port Orange, officials

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The Brief The incident took place around 3:52 a.m. at the intersection of Yorktowne Boulevard and Hidden Lake Drive following reports of a vehicle that had crashed into the tree line. The crash remains under investigation by the Port Orange Police Department.



The Port Orange Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded at approximately 3:52 a.m. on May 10 to the intersection of Yorktowne Boulevard and Hidden Lake Drive following reports of a vehicle that had crashed into the tree line.

Reports suggest emergency personnel arrived on scene, they discovered one individual inside the vehicle deceased. Authorities said the identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Port Orange Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Meaney at 386-506-5838.