1 dead after shooting at Volusia apartment complex, deputies say

One person is dead following a shooting that took place on Friday morning at an apartment complex in Volusia County, deputies say.

What we know:

Deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) are currently at the scene of a shooting in DeLand.

Officials say they responded to a 911 call around 11:22 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex at 2744 Botts Landing Road.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators said the shooter has been identified, detained and is now being interviewed.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet shared details on what events led up to the shooting. The identities of the man that died and the shooter have not yet been released.

What they're saying:

"All parties involved in the incident are accounted for, and a thorough investigation is underway," the VSO said.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Deputies said additional details will be provided in the future as the investigation allows.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.