Woman dead, man injured in shooting at Orange County intersection, deputies say

A woman is dead and a man was injured in an apparent shooting at an intersection in Orange County on Tuesday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, this happened around 11 a.m. at Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Dr. in Orlando.

"A man in his 30’s was transported to the hospital. A woman in her 40’s was pronounced deceased at the scene," the sheriff's office said.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.