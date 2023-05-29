1 dead, 1 injured in Memorial Day shootings in Sanford

article

Deputies in Seminole County are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting in Sanford on Memorial Day.

Brandon Kaisean-Elijah Harris, 29, of Winter Springs, succumbed to his injuries following the shooting that occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the Bookertown area on Gilbert Street in unincorporated Sanford.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered that two men were struck by bullets – one was transported by ambulance to a hospital, and the other drove himself, according to deputies. The second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates this is not a random act.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477) or text to **TIPS (8477), or call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at (407) 665-6650. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips that lead to the felony arrest of suspects are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.