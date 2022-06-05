1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting outside Poinciana home, deputies say

article

An argument at a Poinciana home led to a deadly double shooting Friday night, according to deputies.

In a news release Sunday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said its deputies were called out to a report of shots fired in the area of Saint Tropez Court shortly before 8 p.m.

When they arrived, OCSO said they found one person dead. The other shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

STORY: Troopers investigating deadly crash on SR-417 in Orlando

Prior to the shooting, authorities said there was an argument which led to a physical fight inside the home. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a man retrieved a weapon, confronted his cousin and a woman outside and reportedly shot them both, before leaving the area.

Osceola County deputies said a warrant is being issued. The investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (407) 348-2222