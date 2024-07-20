1 dead, 1 in critical following Orlando crash: FHP

One woman is dead following an afternoon crash in Orlando on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials responded to the crash around 5:39 p.m. in the area of International Drive and Meadow Bend Loop between a motorcycle and Mitsubishi, according to troopers.

The Mitsubishi was traveling on Meadow Bend Loop and attempted to make a turn on International Drive when it was struck on the left side by the motorcycle, troopers said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported to an area hospital where she later died, according to officials. The driver of the motorcycle was also sent to the hospital in critical condition, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.