Rhode Island man wins $4M lottery prize with scratch-off gifted by father

article

A Rhode Island man won the $4 million lottery prize thanks to a scratch-off ticket that was gifted to him by his father.

Steven Richard of Barrington won the money in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s "$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks" $10 instant ticket game.

Richard said he was having breakfast with his father last month when he was given a scratch ticket, as his father often does. However, Richard didn't play the game until later that day and was in shock that he had won the grand prize.

He confirmed his winnings through the state's lottery app before telling his wife and father that he had won.

Richard chose the cash option, leaving him with a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes.

He said he plans to use the money to travel with his wife.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.