Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
12
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 1:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Live updates: National view of the 2022 general election and results

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 5:48PM
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX TV Digital Team

The 2022 midterm election is here, with control of Congress up for grabs, along with a number of gubernatorial races.

Here’s a look at the biggest headlines and results from election night across the U.S. If you’re looking for specific race results, click on over to our live results pages for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and U.S. governor races. You can also find local election results by clicking over to our home page.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for live blog