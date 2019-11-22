Weather-Lore Scratching Hens

article

Typically when hens will scratch and give you about 15 hours warning of an upcoming rain event. Of course, here in Florida it rains all the time in the summer. So disregard during the summer months. Hens don't much like the rain so when a storm system is approaching i.e. cold front, the hens will get nervous and begin scratching as the rain approaches.

Mares' tails refers to the upper level cirrus clouds and cirrocumulus clouds that resemble horse tails. These cloud types usually preceed an approaching storm system that will most often bring you rain. So take the time to look up at your clouds to aid you in forecasting the weather. You may notice some mares' tails on Saturday with our next cold front approaching Sunday morning. GR