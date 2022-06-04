Lingering moisture increases rain chances on Sunday

article

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tonight’s forecast high: 73 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast low: 86 degrees



Main weather concerns: showers will still hug the coastline until the afternoon. Scattered showers from Osceola to Brevard. The highest rainfall totals will be along the coastline with Melbourne seeing less than an inch of rain remaining through Sunday Morning. This evening the impacts felt by Tropical System One will be completely cleared out.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Sunday will be a dreary day for the parks. The highest chances of rain will come int the early evening. There is a 40% chance of rain, and temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Make sure to pack a poncho!



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Sunday will not be the best beach day. Showers kick off the day early in the morning with another round of rain in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will be in the forecast all day long. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the mid-80s. Surf will be around 2-3 ft with a moderate rip current risk. Winds will be out of the south at 5 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: As the tropical system moves further from Florida, it had a strong chance of developing into a Tropical Storm in the Atlantic as it continues to move eastward. Lingering moisture from the system will increase rain chances on Sunday. Through the rest of the week, the rain chances remain higher in the afternoon due to increased moisture and sea breeze collisions. Temperatures will be near normal in the mid-80s and low 90s. Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team App to take the radar on the go!