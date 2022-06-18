WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tonight’s forecast low: 75 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 94 degrees



Main weather concerns: Showers continue into the night with cloudy skies. . The threat of severe weather is now over. Saturday night will be warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Sunday is a rainy day for the parkgoers. The day starts off with mostly sunny skies, but the shower chances start early in the afternoon. The heat remains with temperatures in the mid 90s. Make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen and take breaks when needed. Tomorrow will be toasty!



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers along the beaches. The surf will be around 2 ft and there will be a moderate risk for rip currents. Make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen as burn times are around 15 mins!



LOOKING AHEAD: Warm and humid conditions for this Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s across Central Florida. For Father’s Day, the temperatures ease up a bit, returning to the mid 90s. However, when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the triple digits once again. Thunderstorm chances for Sunday start early in the afternoon. To start the week temperatures, go back to normal, the low 90s, but by the end of the week push back to the mid 90s. To track the heat, make sure to download the FOX 35 STORM TEAM app!