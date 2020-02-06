Using your FOX 35 Weather App

With the potential for severe thunderstorms moving over Central Florida tonight, it is important to select certain key features on your FOX 35 Weather App.

Open up the app, you will see three bars in the top left. That will bring you to a dro-down menu, select, "settings."

Under "Notification Preferences," click "Fox 35 Weather Alerts."

Under "Weather Alert Types," make sure "Severe" is selected.

The "Alert Sounds" tab will allow you to choose "Alarm Clock" or "Siren," which are likely to wake you up in the event of a tornado warning.

The FOX 35 Weather App will provide timely push alerts, warning information and of course, crystal clear radar with precision tracking of storms across the area.

Stay with the FOX 35 Weather Team through the day for the absolute latest on this developing weather threat and download the FOX 35 Weather App if you have yet to do so.