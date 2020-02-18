Toasty Tuesday: Temperatures soar into the 80s throughout Central Florida

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that Tuesday will be toasty, as temperatures will rise into the mid to high 80s.

This won't last too long though as another front is in the making and should move towards our direction. Central Florida residents should wake up to cool temperatures in the 50s by Friday morning, lasting through the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday have been foggy for commuters, as visibility dropped below one mile in many areas across the region. Wednesday is expected to be foggy again and this will continue until the incoming front arrives. In the meantime, leave the house early to allow for extra time to safely reach your destination. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

