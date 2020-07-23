The tropics are active, 2 systems are being tracked

article

The tropics are quite active on this Thursday! We've got intensifying GONZALO in the distant Central Atlantic, will become the first hurricane of the 2020 season later today. Closer to Florida, out in the Gulf, Depression 8 has formed. The depression will become Tropical Storm HANNAH as we head into the weekend.

Track on GONZALO is pretty much straight West over the next few days. The storm will be become a hurricane late today at some point. Winds within the storm will peak at 85mph by Saturday morning, a strong Cat. 1 hurricane. Longer range forecasts reduce intensity back to tropical storm status by early next week over the Western Caribbean.

A closer look at the eventual track of "HANNAH" reveals that top sustained winds within the storm should cap off at about 45 mph according to the National Hurricane Center. Further intensification before landfall isn't out of the question. Waters are warm and the overall environment near the storm is certainly conducive to perhaps adding some stronger wind speeds. The Hurricane Center will likely be looking closer at these factor later today.

Texas has hoisted up Tropical Storm Watches as eventual HANNAH moves towards that state. Localized damaging winds and lots of rainfall are both expected. The tropical rains will actually be a good thing for East Texas. Many areas including San Antonio and Austin have been very dry and this boost in tropical rainfall will certainly help to ease any drought concerns.

As the system in the Gulf develops, it will actually help to decrease rain chances this weekend across Florida. Specifically on Friday and Saturday, Floridians can expect local rain chances falling to 40% or less. This will surely be a welcomed change as conditions have a been very wet day to day. Rain coverage will increase back to 50%+ by Sunday so the lower coverage will be rather brief.