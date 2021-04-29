The heat is on: Summer weather arrives in Central Florida

The heat is on Central Florida!

Seems like summer is knocking on the door and someone let it in! A sprawling cap of high pressure is dominating Central Florida weather through the coming weekend.

This means hot temps and low rain chances at 20% or less. Skies will feature loads of sunshine with a daily scattering of clouds as the Atlantic seabreeze gets active. The seabreeze could spark a few showers later this evening around Brevard County, coverage looks quite low.

Highs today soar to the 90-degree mark inland with solid lower-90s possible for some areas west of the I-4 corridor.

The seabreeze will keep highs along the beaches mainly in the mid-80s. There's a high risk of dangerous rip currents at all beaches today. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand if you decide to cool off in the Atlantic.

As highs hang near 90 degrees this afternoon, the humidity levels locally will continue to rise on the Southeast breezes.

This means the "feels like" temps will move closer to the mid-90s for some inland locations. If you're out in the elements later today, be sure to stay hydrated and put on a good quality sunblock to avoid a burn.

The UV index will be around an "11" -- burn times are around 15 minutes! The heat and humidity combo will keep the Outdoor Comfort Index at "6.5".

The high heat trend will continue as we head into the weekend. While local airmass may dry a bit in the wake of a weak front, it's still going to be rather warm.

On average, Central Florida can expect inland highs near 90 both Saturday and Sunday with rain chances hanging at 20% or less.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.