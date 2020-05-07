Temperatures to drop into the 40s, 50s in Central Florida following behind cold front

article

Usually in May, Central Florida experiences rising temperatures, very often breaking well into the 90s. But on Thursday night, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s.

FOX 35 Orlando Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says that Thursday night will be the coolest night in over a month, as a cold front moved through the region on Wednesday. Temperatures will be reminiscent of a "classic early December day," Richards added.

Coming along with the cooler temperatures is some very dry air, plentiful sunshine, and fresh northerly breezes for Friday and Saturday.

However, forecast models bring a rather wet theme as we head into Mother's Day. Low pressure will work in tandem with a stalled front laying across Central Florida.

A large canopy of showers and embedded storms will spread over the area. Expect a soggy day with the potential for areas of heavy rain. Rain accumulations will be very beneficial though with accumulations around one to two feet possible.

