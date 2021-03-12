Spring Break forecast: 80s all weekend but watch out for dangerous rip currents

It will be a sunny and pleasant end to the week across Central Florida as spring breakers head to the Sunshine State.

After a cool start, expect solid upper 70s along the coast, with temperatures around 81 degrees further inland.

There is a high risk of dangerous rip currents at all beaches through Saturday night.

Dry conditions continue this weekend, as high pressure parks itself over the western Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.

Veering winds will mean warmer temperatures by Sunday, with highs reaching the low 80s along the coast, and mid-80s inland.

By mid-week next week, the warmest temperatures are expected across the interior, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The next best chance for rain is on Thursday, (30-40% coverage) as a cold front approaches the state.