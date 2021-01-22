Spotty showers on Saturday, big warm-up next week

After a cool start, temperatures will climb quickly on Friday, with afternoon highs hitting the mid-and-upper 70s.

A weak cool front will slowly crawl into Central Florida overnight, stalling out over Orlando metro on Saturday.

The front will increase the cloud cover and bring a few spotty showers, mainly north of I-4 Friday night.

Expect seasonable temperatures on Saturday, with afternoon highs topping off around 70 degrees.

Winds will be out of the south on Monday, helping temperatures soar to the low-80s.