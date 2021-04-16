Severe storm risk rising in Central Florida: When it could impact your area

An approaching cold front and energy building over the Gulf South will combine forces on Friday and bring the risk of strong to severe storms into Central Florida this afternoon.

While a few showers will be possible before 12 p.m., much of the weather risk unfolds after 1-2 p.m. and will hold steady through about 7 p.m. tonight.

The "MARGINAL" risk area covers about 90% of the FOX 35 and FOX 51 viewing areas.

Southern Osceola, South Brevard and Polk Counties could see rain but, it likely won't be as intense as areas to the North.

Model forecasts are showing a few distinct clusters of storms pushing through after early afternoon. Locally heavy rain, lightning, small hail and isolated damaging wind gusts will be the featured threats today.

Storms will move from west to east -- something to consider if you're out at the beaches today.

While Saturday will be the "driest" day of the weekend with only scattered rain expected, Sunday looks to be a different story.

The trend of wet weather will continue through next Wednesday as a front remains stalled in the vicinity of Central Florida. Waves of energy will be riding along the front and some drenching rain will result.

Rain amounts could be an issue in many communities. Sunday through Wednesday will produce the highest accumulations in the range of 2-5"+ across the region.

We've declared Monday and Tuesday FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAYS, making you aware of the wetter weather and the potential for flooding/low end severe weather threat.

Stay tuned and stay weather-aware friends!

