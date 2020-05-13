Rough surf, life-threatening rip currents on Wednesday

article

Winds will be gusty out of the east, especially along the coast, which will contribute to dangerous conditions at our beaches.

The National Weather Service has released a "Beach Hazards Statement," which is in effect through Wednesday evening.

Large breaking waves in the surf zone can knock you down and make you more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current.

Rip currents are strong, and can pull you out away from the shore even if you are a good swimmer.

The threat will be highest surrounding the low tide cycle through 11:00 AM this morning, and again from 5:00 PM through this evening.

It is advised that you swim only within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float.

If you're able, swim in a direction parallel to the shoreline.

There is also a "Lake Wind Advisory" in effect from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Wind gusts will reach up to 30 mph.

The strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft boaters.

Boaters should use extra caution today.